Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,909,000.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $635.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $83.27.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
