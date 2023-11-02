Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,112 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 496,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $112.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

