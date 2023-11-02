Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,351 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFS. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $65,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.79.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

