Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 29.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

