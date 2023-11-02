Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

