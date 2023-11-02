Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.



