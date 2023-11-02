Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 603 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

