Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $165.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.