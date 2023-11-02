Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

