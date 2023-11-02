Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.