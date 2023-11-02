Emerald Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 174,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.