First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 904,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.49 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $170.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

