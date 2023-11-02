First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 988,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,294,420. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

