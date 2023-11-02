First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,233 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DAL opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

