First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 3,140,704 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 1,486,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,254,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.