Forum Private Client Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.67.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

