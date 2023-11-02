Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,036,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $19,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

