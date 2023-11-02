Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.