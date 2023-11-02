Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Water Resources worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Global Water Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.