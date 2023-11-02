Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $31.28. Green Plains shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 210,234 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

