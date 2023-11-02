Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Holdings Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after buying an additional 5,686,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 161.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,204,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 3,216,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.10. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.