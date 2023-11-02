Hilltop Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 174,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.