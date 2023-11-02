Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 11,224.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,669,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

