Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.61

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 470823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

