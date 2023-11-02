Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,122,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

