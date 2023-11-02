International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Paper were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

International Paper stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

