Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.0346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

