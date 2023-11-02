iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,855,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

