Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nova by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,476,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,197,000 after acquiring an additional 594,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nova by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,825,000 after buying an additional 168,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,120,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nova by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 166,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Performance

NVMI opened at $97.36 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Nova had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

