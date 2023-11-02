Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,046 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.