Jennison Associates LLC Buys 6,577 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Buckle worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after buying an additional 91,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Buckle stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $568,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

