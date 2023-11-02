Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,878,494 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.85 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $320,584.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,154 shares of company stock worth $67,097,264 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

