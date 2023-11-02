Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Golar LNG worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Golar LNG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 637,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Golar LNG Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

