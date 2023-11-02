Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Editas Medicine worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.80. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDIT

About Editas Medicine

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.