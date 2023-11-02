Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 164.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 137.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,612 shares of company stock worth $5,507,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

LBRT opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.