Jennison Associates LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 872.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 8.5 %

PCTY stock opened at $164.14 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.10 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.