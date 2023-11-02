Jennison Associates LLC Has $644,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $44.61 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

