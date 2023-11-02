Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,415,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.