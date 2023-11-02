Jennison Associates LLC Invests $614,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $1,548,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 206.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. Raymond James cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

