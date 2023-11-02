Jennison Associates LLC Invests $624,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 393,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 32.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,202 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,614.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,614.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,658 shares of company stock worth $1,509,563 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

