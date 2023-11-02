Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,315 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.