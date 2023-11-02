Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

