Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,177 shares of company stock valued at $323,960 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

