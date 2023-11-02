Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,177 shares of company stock valued at $323,960 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.04.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
