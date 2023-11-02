Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

ATGE opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $54.03.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

