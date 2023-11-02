Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

