Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

