Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

