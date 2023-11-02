Jennison Associates LLC Sells 26,341 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,341 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Redfin worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Redfin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock worth $352,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

