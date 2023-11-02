Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,349,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,652 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

