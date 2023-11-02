Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

